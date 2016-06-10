BRIEF-Sharkia National Co for Food Security Q1 profit rises
May 14 Sharkia National Company for Food Security
June 10 Dgenx Co., Ltd. :
* Says 100 mln won worth of its second bonds with warrants have been exercised into 80,515 shares of the company at 1,242 won per share
* Listing date of June 30 for all the new shares
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/FXMNc2
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 14 Sharkia National Company for Food Security
LONDON, May 14 Britain is spending around 50 million pounds ($64 million) on improving the security of the National Health Service's computer systems and had warned the NHS it faced cyber threats, defence minister Michael Fallon said on Sunday.