BRIEF-Al Orouba Securities Brokerage posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss EGP 1,586 versus profit of EGP 90,502 year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qg2dvC) Further company coverage:
June 10 Joint Stock Commercial Bank For Investment And Development Of Vietnam :
* Sees six-month pre-tax profit up 20 percent y/y at 3.6 trillion dong ($161.29 million) Further company coverage: ($1 = 22,320.0000 dong) (Reporting By Mai Nguyen)
PARIS, May 14 French billionaire Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere was put under formal investigation on Friday for alleged misuse of company funds in a case involving the wife of former prime minister Francois Fillon, a source close to the investigation told Reuters on Sunday.