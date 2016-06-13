BRIEF-Teletypos Television's chairman Stavros Psycharis submitted his resignation on April 28
* CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD STAVROS PSYCHARIS SUBMITTED HIS RESIGNATION ON APRIL 28
June 13 LOCOJOY International Corporation :
* Says it will issue the fourth unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 21.2 billion won in proceeds for operations
* Maturity date of June 22, 2019, yield to maturity of 4.0 pct and annual coupon of 1.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds
* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 6,030 won per share, and a conversion period from June 22, 2017 to May 22, 2019
Source text in Korean: me2.do/GoJNkV37
