BRIEF-IHH Healthcare says qtrly revenue 2.68 bln rgt vs 2.48 bln rgt
* In the year ahead, ihh expects to face cost pressures on several fronts
June 13 Guilin Layn Natural Ingredients Corp :
* To issue 154.1 million shares instead of 166.6 million shares previously
* To raise 1,233 million yuan in total via private placement
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/kcv5YS
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* In the year ahead, ihh expects to face cost pressures on several fronts
* ISSUE IS EXPECTED TO RAISE PROCEEDS OF UP TO SEK 24.2 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS