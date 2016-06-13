UPDATE 1-Hungary cbank launches scheme to curb mortgage spreads
* Bank shares trade higher, OTP Bank outperforms local index (Adds detail, analyst comment, market reaction)
June 13 Industrial Securities Co Ltd
* Says cooperating with authorities on investigation on possible violation of securities laws
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Ym8foU
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Bank shares trade higher, OTP Bank outperforms local index (Adds detail, analyst comment, market reaction)
BRUSSELS, May 19 The "doom loop" between European banks and governments is weakening and investors are gradually discerning between individual bank risk and sovereign risk, European Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said on Friday.