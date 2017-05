BRIEF-SIA iCotton announces tender offer for Harper Hygienics shares at 1.0 zloty/shr

* SIA ICOTTON ANNOUNCED TENDER OFFER FOR 3,852,200 SHARES OF HARPER HYGIENICS WHAT CORRESPONDS TO 6.05 PERCENT OF NUMBER OF VOTES AT GENERAL MEETING OF HARPER HYGIENICS' SHAREHOLDERS, IT WAS SAID IN A STATEMENT ON THURSDAY