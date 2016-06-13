June 13 Shenwan Hongyuan Group :

* Says it issued 2016 1st tranche corporate bonds of 5 billion yuan with coupon rate of 3.45 percent

* Says the bonds with a term of 5 years and the interest will be paid on each April 26 from 2017 to 2021

* Says the proceeds will be used to enrich operating funds

