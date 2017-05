** Shares of industrial companies down 1-2 pct after disappointing industrial production data

** India's industrial output fell in April, dragged down by a drop in production of capital goods and a contraction in consumer wares

** Larsen & Toubro down 1.9 pct after falling as much as 2.2 pct; Bharat Heavy Electricals down 2.8 pct and Power Grid Corporation of India about 1 pct lower

** Disappointing industrial output data dents some of optimism after India posted stronger-than-expected GDP growth in Jan-March