India's Tata Power posts surprise Q4 loss on charge
May 19 Tata Power Co Ltd posted a loss in the fourth quarter on Friday compared with a profit a year earlier as it incurred a one-time charge towards contractual obligations.
** Tata Steel falls as much as 3.36 pct; heads for biggest single-day pct fall since May 4
** Goldman Sachs downgrades stock to "sell" from "neutral", says stock is pricing in most of the potentially positive drivers such as higher profitability, sale of UK assets
** Adds valuations look expensive even after assuming higher steel prices and a turnaround in Europe
** Also says fall in Europe steel prices would further weigh on Tata Steel shares
** Seventeen of the 37 brokerages covering the stock rate it "sell" or lower, 11 "hold" and nine "buy" or higher - Thomson Reuters Eikon data
** Stock among top pct losers on the Nifty Metal Index on Monday
** Up to Friday's close, stock had fallen about 29 pct this year, compared with a near 16 pct decline in the Nifty Metal Index
* Consol profit in march quarter last year was 10.55 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 107.64 billion rupees