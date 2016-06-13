** Tata Steel falls as much as 3.36 pct; heads for biggest single-day pct fall since May 4

** Goldman Sachs downgrades stock to "sell" from "neutral", says stock is pricing in most of the potentially positive drivers such as higher profitability, sale of UK assets

** Adds valuations look expensive even after assuming higher steel prices and a turnaround in Europe

** Also says fall in Europe steel prices would further weigh on Tata Steel shares

** Seventeen of the 37 brokerages covering the stock rate it "sell" or lower, 11 "hold" and nine "buy" or higher - Thomson Reuters Eikon data

** Stock among top pct losers on the Nifty Metal Index on Monday

** Up to Friday's close, stock had fallen about 29 pct this year, compared with a near 16 pct decline in the Nifty Metal Index