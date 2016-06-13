BRIEF-Hangzhou Huaxing Chuangye Communication to acquire stake in tech firm
May 19 Hangzhou Huaxing Chuangye Communication Technology Co Ltd
June 13 Shanghai Hi-tech Control System :
* Says it and its subsidiaries received value-added-tax refund of 8,582,780.53 yuan for its software products, as of Jan. 1, 2011
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2S25
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 19 Hangzhou Huaxing Chuangye Communication Technology Co Ltd
CANNES, France, May 19 The Cannes Film Festival stopped the world premiere screening of the Netflix movie "Okja" after five minutes on Friday after sustained booing and slow clapping from the audience.