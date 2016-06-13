June 13 Invincible Investment Corp :

* Says it plans to buy trust beneficial rights of two properties (hotels) for 15,900 million yen in total

* Says the company plans to take out four term loans of totaling 3,882 million yen from Citibank Japan Ltd., for payment of properties acquisition

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/8SC405 ; goo.gl/e4JE1j

