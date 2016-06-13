BRIEF-Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate plans funds, asset acquisition, scraps private placement
May 19 Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd
June 13 T&C Medical Science Inc :
* Says it to issue 1,616,200 new shares on June 30 via private placement to three individuals and Ibuki Japan Fund, at 205.3 million yen in total
* Says it to issue unsecured convertible bonds with warrants worth 200 million yen in total via private placement with interest rate of 3 percent and maturity date June 28, 2017
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/aPve55
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 19 Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd
MUMBAI, May 19 India Grid Trust's up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347.22 million) initial public offering was fully subscribed on the last day of the sale, exchange data showed on Friday.