June 13 Chailease Holding :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$3.1 per share (T$3,531,612,981 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 2

* Last date before book closure Aug. 3 with book closure period from Aug. 4 to Aug. 8

* Record date Aug. 8

* Payment date Aug. 31

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2SRq

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)