BRIEF-Liberty Media Corporation prices primary offering and secondary offering
* Liberty media corporation prices primary offering and secondary offering on behalf of selling stockholders of series C liberty formula one common stock
June 13 Edimax Technology :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.5 per share (T$92,551,237 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 8
* Last date before book closure July 11 with book closure period from July 12 to July 16
* Record date July 16
* Payment date Aug. 4
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2Teg
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
STOCKHOLM, May 19 Swedish prosecutors said on Friday they would drop a preliminary investigation into an allegation of rape against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Friday, bringing to an end a 7-year legal stand-off.