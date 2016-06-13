BRIEF-IHH Healthcare says qtrly revenue 2.68 bln rgt vs 2.48 bln rgt
* In the year ahead, ihh expects to face cost pressures on several fronts
June 13 CHC Healthcare Group :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2.004 per share (T$279,964,311 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 8
* Last date before book closure July 11 with book closure period from July 12 to July 16
* Record date July 16
* Payment date Aug. 3
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2Te3
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* In the year ahead, ihh expects to face cost pressures on several fronts
* ISSUE IS EXPECTED TO RAISE PROCEEDS OF UP TO SEK 24.2 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS