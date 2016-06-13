BRIEF-Liberty Media Corporation prices primary offering and secondary offering
* Liberty media corporation prices primary offering and secondary offering on behalf of selling stockholders of series C liberty formula one common stock
June 13 T-Flex Techvest PCB :
* Says it will pay div of T$6,971,267 in total
* Ex-dividend date June 30
* Last date before book closure July 1 with book closure period from July 2 to July 6
* Record date July 6 and payment from July 27
Source text in Chinese:985.so/2TfR
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Liberty media corporation prices primary offering and secondary offering on behalf of selling stockholders of series C liberty formula one common stock
STOCKHOLM, May 19 Swedish prosecutors said on Friday they would drop a preliminary investigation into an allegation of rape against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Friday, bringing to an end a 7-year legal stand-off.