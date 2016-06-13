India Grid Trust up to $347 mln IPO gets fully subscribed
MUMBAI, May 19 India Grid Trust's up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347.22 million) initial public offering was fully subscribed on the last day of the sale, exchange data showed on Friday.
June 13 RiseSun Real Estate Development Co Ltd :
* Says it to provide loan guarantee of 331.35 million yuan for a Nanjing-based property subsidiary and the loan guarantee is with a term of 48 months
* Says it to provide loan guarantee of 468.4 million yuan for the Nanjing-based property subsidiary and the loan guarantee is with a term of 60 months
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JACnqY
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
MUMBAI, May 19 India Grid Trust's up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347.22 million) initial public offering was fully subscribed on the last day of the sale, exchange data showed on Friday.
* CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AMOUNTED TO EUR 3.2 MILLION IN FIRST THREE MONTHS OF YEAR, CORRESPONDING TO A YEAR-ON-YEAR DECREASE IN REVENUE (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 4.2 MILLION)