BRIEF-Liberty Media Corporation prices primary offering and secondary offering
* Liberty media corporation prices primary offering and secondary offering on behalf of selling stockholders of series C liberty formula one common stock
June 13 Guangdong Shenglu Telecommunication Tech Co Ltd :
* Says its Shenzhen-based investment unit completes establishment of military industry joint fund (a Beijing-based investment management center) with three investment partners
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DXWEVZ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Liberty media corporation prices primary offering and secondary offering on behalf of selling stockholders of series C liberty formula one common stock
STOCKHOLM, May 19 Swedish prosecutors said on Friday they would drop a preliminary investigation into an allegation of rape against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Friday, bringing to an end a 7-year legal stand-off.