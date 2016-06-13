June 13 Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co Ltd :

* Says its unit to set up a new energy jv in Inner Mongolia with an energy construction investment co

* Says the jv to be engaged in efficient photovoltaic power station project

* Says the jv with registered capital of 10 million yuan and the unit to hold 40 percent stake in it

