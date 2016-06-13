June 13 Siasun Robot & Automation Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest 127.9 million yuan ($19.42 million) for a 7 percent stake in eye hospital in Liaoning province

* Says it plans to invest with partners in a property insurance firm with registered capital of 1 billion yuan

