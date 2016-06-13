BRIEF-Dalsspira to sell crème fraiche in ICA stores
* SAYS TO SELL CRÈME FRAICHE AT ICA STORES IN VÄSTRA GÖTALAND AND HALLAND
June 13 Tianshui Zhongxing Bio-technology Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to invest totaling 150 million yuan to set up three wholly owned units in Gansu, Henan and Jilin province respectively, which to be mainly engaged in edible mushrooms related business
* Says it plans to fully acquire Yeaster co ltd through stock swap