BRIEF-Liberty Media Corporation prices primary offering and secondary offering
* Liberty media corporation prices primary offering and secondary offering on behalf of selling stockholders of series C liberty formula one common stock
June 13 PCL Technologies :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$4 per share (T$206,007,060 in total) for 2015
* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$0.7 per share (T$36,051,240 in total)
* Ex-dividend date June 29
* Last date before book closure June 30 with book closure period from July 1 to July 5
* Record date July 5
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2Tw6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Liberty media corporation prices primary offering and secondary offering on behalf of selling stockholders of series C liberty formula one common stock
STOCKHOLM, May 19 Swedish prosecutors said on Friday they would drop a preliminary investigation into an allegation of rape against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Friday, bringing to an end a 7-year legal stand-off.