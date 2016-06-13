BRIEF-IHH Healthcare says qtrly revenue 2.68 bln rgt vs 2.48 bln rgt
* In the year ahead, ihh expects to face cost pressures on several fronts
June 13 Pharmally International Holding :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$9.2 per share (T$598,000,000 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Nov. 3
* Last date before book closure Nov. 5 with book closure period from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10
* Record date Nov. 10
* Payment date Nov. 25
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2Txf
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* In the year ahead, ihh expects to face cost pressures on several fronts
* ISSUE IS EXPECTED TO RAISE PROCEEDS OF UP TO SEK 24.2 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS