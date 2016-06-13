June 13 Ennoconn :

* Says it will issue 4.5 million new shares at T$388 per share

* Says 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering, remaining 80 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders, who are eligible to purchase 50.62371297 shares for every 1,000 shares they hold

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2Tx7

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)