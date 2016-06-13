BRIEF-Liberty Media Corporation prices primary offering and secondary offering
* Liberty media corporation prices primary offering and secondary offering on behalf of selling stockholders of series C liberty formula one common stock
June 13 Hengtong Optic-electric Co Ltd
* Says it plans to boost Hong Kong-based unit's registered capital by $50 million to $80 million
* Says it plans to invest 500 million yuan ($75.93 million) to set up engineering service unit
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1UpNxTs
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5848 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Liberty media corporation prices primary offering and secondary offering on behalf of selling stockholders of series C liberty formula one common stock
STOCKHOLM, May 19 Swedish prosecutors said on Friday they would drop a preliminary investigation into an allegation of rape against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Friday, bringing to an end a 7-year legal stand-off.