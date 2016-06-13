BRIEF-Dalsspira to sell crème fraiche in ICA stores
* SAYS TO SELL CRÈME FRAICHE AT ICA STORES IN VÄSTRA GÖTALAND AND HALLAND
June 13 Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd
* Says it plans to boost registered capital of research and development centre in UK by 5.79 million pounds ($8.20 million) to 24.82 million pounds
* Says it plans to fully acquire Yeaster co ltd through stock swap