BRIEF-Dalsspira to sell crème fraiche in ICA stores
* SAYS TO SELL CRÈME FRAICHE AT ICA STORES IN VÄSTRA GÖTALAND AND HALLAND
June 13 Shenzhen Kingsun Science & Technology Co Ltd
* Says adjusts private placement plan, to raise up to 618.4 million yuan ($93.91 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1S27lpX
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5850 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it plans to fully acquire Yeaster co ltd through stock swap