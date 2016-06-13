BRIEF-Zhejiang Jingu to boost tech unit's capital by 600 mln yuan
* Says it plans to boost tech unit's capital by 600 million yuan ($87.08 million)
June 13 Hangzhou Weiguang Electronic Co Ltd
* Says its Shenzhen IPO 5,559.9 times oversubscribed in online tranche
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1S2jzio (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it cuts share issue size to 15 billion yuan ($2.18 billion)from 18 billion yuan previously