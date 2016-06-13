BANGALORE, June 13The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 33200 ICS-201(B22mm) 33700 ICS-102(B22mm) 23600 ICS-103(23mm) 29900 ICS-104(24mm) 34100 ICS-202(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(26mm) 32900 ICS-105CS(26mm) 35900 ICS-105(27mm) 38900 ICS-105CS(27mm) 34200 ICS-105MMA(27) 37100 ICS-105PHR(28) 39400 ICS-105(28mm) 38600 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 38300 ICS-105(29mm) 39400 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 39000 ICS-105(30mm) 40300 ICS-105(31mm) 41300 ICS-106(32mm) 41900 ICS-107(34mm) 52500