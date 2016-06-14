BRIEF-Belmond announces acquisition of Cap Juluca in Anguilla
* Belmond -deal initially expected to be financed using cash on hand and $45.0 million of borrowings under co's previously undrawn $105.0 million revolving credit facility
June 14 New Pride Corporation :
* Says its creditor, Kim Eun Jeong has filed for the company's bankruptcy with Seoul Central District Court on June 10, due to the company's default in corporate bonds
WASHINGTON/PARIS, May 22 Ford Motor Co on Monday said it was replacing Chief Executive Officer Mark Fields with James Hackett, the head of the unit developing self-driving cars, in response to investors' growing unease over the U.S. carmaker's stock performance and prospects.