June 14 Nien Hsing Textile :

* Says it will pay div of T$600,000,000 in total

* Ex-dividend date June 29

* Last date before book closure June 30 with book closure period from July 1 to July 5

* Record date July 5 and payment on July 27

Source text in Chinese:985.so/2VuJ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)