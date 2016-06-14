June 14 Shandong Linglong Tyre Co Ltd:

* Says an initial public offering of up to 200 million A shares of common stock with par value of 1 yuan per share on the Shanghai Stock Exchange

* Says Essence Securities Co., Ltd. will serve as the main underwriter

* Says the company's stock will be traded under the symbol "601966"

