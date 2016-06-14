BRIEF-Belmond announces acquisition of Cap Juluca in Anguilla
* Belmond -deal initially expected to be financed using cash on hand and $45.0 million of borrowings under co's previously undrawn $105.0 million revolving credit facility
June 14 Chongqing Sokon Industrial Group Co Ltd:
* Says it completed its initial public offering of 142.5 million A shares
* Says it raised 827.9 million yuan through the issuance
* Says the company's shares will be traded on the Shanghai Stock Exchange under the symbol of "601127" from June 15
WASHINGTON/PARIS, May 22 Ford Motor Co on Monday said it was replacing Chief Executive Officer Mark Fields with James Hackett, the head of the unit developing self-driving cars, in response to investors' growing unease over the U.S. carmaker's stock performance and prospects.