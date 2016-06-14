June 14 Chongqing Sokon Industrial Group Co Ltd:

* Says it completed its initial public offering of 142.5 million A shares

* Says it raised 827.9 million yuan through the issuance

* Says the company's shares will be traded on the Shanghai Stock Exchange under the symbol of "601127" from June 15

