BRIEF-Belmond announces acquisition of Cap Juluca in Anguilla
* Belmond -deal initially expected to be financed using cash on hand and $45.0 million of borrowings under co's previously undrawn $105.0 million revolving credit facility
June 14 Camel Group Co., Ltd. :
* Says it plans to inject 102 million yuan into a Turpan-based environmental technology firm, to boost its battery business
* Says it will hold 51 percent stake in target firm after the transaction
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FcHvCDLj
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
WASHINGTON/PARIS, May 22 Ford Motor Co on Monday said it was replacing Chief Executive Officer Mark Fields with James Hackett, the head of the unit developing self-driving cars, in response to investors' growing unease over the U.S. carmaker's stock performance and prospects.