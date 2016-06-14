BRIEF-Belmond announces acquisition of Cap Juluca in Anguilla
* Belmond -deal initially expected to be financed using cash on hand and $45.0 million of borrowings under co's previously undrawn $105.0 million revolving credit facility
June 14 Changchun FAWAY Automobile Components Co., Ltd:
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 5 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new share for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on June 20 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 21 and the dividend will be paid on June 21
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5NkNO4Ur
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Belmond -deal initially expected to be financed using cash on hand and $45.0 million of borrowings under co's previously undrawn $105.0 million revolving credit facility
WASHINGTON/PARIS, May 22 Ford Motor Co on Monday said it was replacing Chief Executive Officer Mark Fields with James Hackett, the head of the unit developing self-driving cars, in response to investors' growing unease over the U.S. carmaker's stock performance and prospects.