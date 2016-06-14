BRIEF-Shanghai Challenge Textile to buy 5.45 pct stake in agricultural sci-tech firm
* Says it plans to buy 5.45 pct stake in a Beijing-based agricultural sci-tech firm at up to 3.2 yuan per share
June 14 Tongkun Group Co Ltd :
* Says it completes the issue of 268.3 million A shares at 11.18 yuan per share, for 3 billion yuan via private placement
May 22 Kuangda Technology Group Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Wu Kai as president and Chen Lele as CFO