BRIEF-Shanghai Challenge Textile to buy 5.45 pct stake in agricultural sci-tech firm
* Says it plans to buy 5.45 pct stake in a Beijing-based agricultural sci-tech firm at up to 3.2 yuan per share
June 14 MeiHua Holdings Group Co., Ltd:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of June 17
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 20 and the dividend will be paid on June 20
May 22 Kuangda Technology Group Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Wu Kai as president and Chen Lele as CFO