June 14 Shenzhen Topway Video Communication Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 2 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 2 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on June 17 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 20 and the dividend will be paid on June 20

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/s5MPdC

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)