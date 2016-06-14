BRIEF-Managepay Systems says Virtualflex accepted letter of offer from Managepay Services
* Virtualflex sdn bhd accepted the letter of offer from managepay services sdn bhd
June 14 Shenzhen Topway Video Communication Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 2 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 2 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on June 17 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 20 and the dividend will be paid on June 20
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/s5MPdC
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Virtualflex sdn bhd accepted the letter of offer from managepay services sdn bhd
* EXECUTIVE BOARD MEMBERS CHRISTOPH JUNGE AND ANDREAS PRENNEIS GAIN EARLY FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)