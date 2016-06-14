BRIEF-Sanwaria Agro Oils approves dividend of 0.05 rupees per share
* Says approved issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1
June 14 Guangzhou Lingnan Group Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.37 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on June 17 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 20 and the dividend will be paid on June 20
* Recommended dividend of 30 rupees per share