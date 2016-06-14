June 14 Exem Co., Ltd.:

* Says it will merge with Cloudine Co., Ltd., which is mainly engaged in bid data platform development business

* Says merger ratio of 1 : 12.2055850 between the co and Cloudine

* Says Cloudine will be dissolved after the transaction

* Says expected merger effective date of Aug. 17 and registered date of Aug. 17

Source text in Korean: me2.do/GyI9m8uG

Further company Coverage:

(Beijing Headline News)