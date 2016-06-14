BUZZ-India's Suzlon Energy surges to 16-mth high on strong quarterly results
** Renewable energy co Suzlon Energy Ltd surges as much as 8 pct to its highest since Jan 6, 2016
** Shares of Indian banks rise, with the Nifty bank index up 0.16 pct and the BSE bank index 0.36 pct higher
** RBI on Monday relaxed guidelines for lenders restructuring large stressed loans, in a move that could allow banks to more effectively manage bad loans
** Brokerage Religare says guidelines will benefit companies under severe stress and with very high leverage, but create risk of moral hazard
** CLSA says measures provide banks with new tools to resolve stressed loans, but adds execution is key and advises to stay selective on corporate lenders
** Punjab National Bank rises 2.5 pct, Bank of India gains 1.55 pct, Federal Bank adds 1.5 pct
** State Bank of India gains 1.4 pct, Bank of Baroda rises 1.44 pct, and ICICI Bank adds 1 pct
