** Shares of Indian banks rise, with the Nifty bank index up 0.16 pct and the BSE bank index 0.36 pct higher

** RBI on Monday relaxed guidelines for lenders restructuring large stressed loans, in a move that could allow banks to more effectively manage bad loans

** Brokerage Religare says guidelines will benefit companies under severe stress and with very high leverage, but create risk of moral hazard

** CLSA says measures provide banks with new tools to resolve stressed loans, but adds execution is key and advises to stay selective on corporate lenders

** Punjab National Bank rises 2.5 pct, Bank of India gains 1.55 pct, Federal Bank adds 1.5 pct

** State Bank of India gains 1.4 pct, Bank of Baroda rises 1.44 pct, and ICICI Bank adds 1 pct