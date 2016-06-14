BUZZ-India's Suzlon Energy surges to 16-mth high on strong quarterly results
** Renewable energy co Suzlon Energy Ltd surges as much as 8 pct to its highest since Jan 6, 2016
** Real-estate firm DLF Ltd rises as much as 2.8 pct, among top gainers in the Nifty Realty Index
** Stock posts first gain after three straight sessions of declines
** DLF gets $1 bln in bids for a 40 pct stake in its commercial property unit, Times of India newspaper reports citing sources directly familiar with the matter (bit.ly/25Ulenh)
** A DLF spokesman tells Reuters report is "speculative"
** Up to Monday's close, stock has risen 12.41 pct this year compared with a 6.14 pct increase in the Nifty Realty Index
