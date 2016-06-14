BRIEF-Druckfarben Hellas approves the formation of a new public limited company
* SAYS THE COMPANY'S PRINTING INKS DIVISION, APPROVES THE FORMATION OF A NEW PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
June 14 Concord Medical :
* Says its Chairman of the board Ching Yi Liu will also serve as general manager, effective June 13
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2WCm
* GE said to face probe for misleading EU over $1.7 billion deal- Bloomberg, citing sources