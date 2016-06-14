BRIEF-Agree Realty increases quarterly cash dividend by 2 pct
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.505 per share
June 14 Japan Corporate Housing Service Co Ltd :
* Says the company's unit to set up two wholly owned units, CLASSITE REAL ESTATE Inc. and CLASSITE RENOVATION Inc., on July 1
* Says two newly established units to be engaged in real estate related business and interior decoration construction related business respectively
