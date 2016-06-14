BRIEF-Druckfarben Hellas approves the formation of a new public limited company
* SAYS THE COMPANY'S PRINTING INKS DIVISION, APPROVES THE FORMATION OF A NEW PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
June 14 Synmosa Biopharma :
* Says it will issue 20 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$30 per share
* Says 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering, remaining 80 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders, who are eligible to purchase 125.34723534 shares for every 1,000 shares they hold
* Says the proceeds to be used to repay bank loan
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2WEE
* GE said to face probe for misleading EU over $1.7 billion deal- Bloomberg, citing sources