BRIEF-Agree Realty increases quarterly cash dividend by 2 pct
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.505 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Nanjing Chixia Development Co., Ltd.:
* Says it plans to buy 4 percent stake in 96 percent owned unit based in Wuxi, from Nanjing-based investment co
* Transaction price of 16.5 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xfOscsMM
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.505 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 22 Hedge funds have started to rebuild bullish long positions in crude oil as OPEC prepares to extend its production cuts for an additional nine months.