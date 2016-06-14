BRIEF-Druckfarben Hellas approves the formation of a new public limited company
* SAYS THE COMPANY'S PRINTING INKS DIVISION, APPROVES THE FORMATION OF A NEW PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
June 14 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :
* Says it will provide loan guarantee of $50 million for its HK-based unit
* Says loan guarantee with a term of 12 months
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/IDc4SzaH
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* GE said to face probe for misleading EU over $1.7 billion deal- Bloomberg, citing sources