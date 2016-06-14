BRIEF-Druckfarben Hellas approves the formation of a new public limited company
* SAYS THE COMPANY'S PRINTING INKS DIVISION, APPROVES THE FORMATION OF A NEW PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
June 14 Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd:
* Says it signed strategic cooperation framework agreement with Yunnan People's Government
* The parties will cooperate in traditional Chinese medicine resources integration, commercial internet medical, acquisition of state-owned hospital and other fields
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GyI9jcX9
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* GE said to face probe for misleading EU over $1.7 billion deal- Bloomberg, citing sources