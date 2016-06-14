BRIEF-Druckfarben Hellas approves the formation of a new public limited company
* SAYS THE COMPANY'S PRINTING INKS DIVISION, APPROVES THE FORMATION OF A NEW PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
June 14 CellSeed Inc :
* Says it plans to sign patent license agreement with Emmaus Medical Inc. on epithelial cell sheet for corneal regeneration related business in US, on June 15
Source text in Japanese: hsvp.com/3174
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* SAYS THE COMPANY'S PRINTING INKS DIVISION, APPROVES THE FORMATION OF A NEW PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
* GE said to face probe for misleading EU over $1.7 billion deal- Bloomberg, citing sources