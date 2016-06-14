BRIEF-Druckfarben Hellas approves the formation of a new public limited company
* SAYS THE COMPANY'S PRINTING INKS DIVISION, APPROVES THE FORMATION OF A NEW PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
June 14 GuiZhou YiBai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.:
* Says it completed establishment of a JV in Anhui, with seven specialists
* The joint venture is engaged in medical management, medical investment and R&D of medical technology business, with a registration capital of 10 million yuan
* Says the co to hold 51 percent stake in the JV
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xBboDGSd
* GE said to face probe for misleading EU over $1.7 billion deal- Bloomberg, citing sources