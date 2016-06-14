June 14 GuiZhou YiBai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.:

* Says it completed establishment of a JV in Anhui, with seven specialists

* The joint venture is engaged in medical management, medical investment and R&D of medical technology business, with a registration capital of 10 million yuan

* Says the co to hold 51 percent stake in the JV

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xBboDGSd

